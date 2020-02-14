Play

Velazquez was designated for assignment Friday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly-signed Domingo Santana. Velazquez is just 25 years old and can play both infield and outfield, which could entice a team to claim him on waivers, though he hasn't done much in the big leagues yet, hitting .152/.222/.242 in a small sample of 36 plate appearances.

