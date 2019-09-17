Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Promoted to majors
Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Velazquez will take the place of Jason Kipnis, who will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured hand. Velazquez is set to start at second base and hit ninth Tuesday against Detroit.
