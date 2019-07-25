Velazquez (thumb/hamstring) has gone 7-for-14 with a home run and four doubles in five rehab games in the Arizona League.

Dealt from Tampa Bay to Cleveland earlier this month in exchange for international bonus pool money, Velazquez was immediately placed on the minor-league IL upon joining the Indians organization due to lingering thumb and hamstring injuries. He seems to be feeling good now and a move up to Triple-A Columbus likely isn't far off. If he manages to avoid another injury, Velazquez should get another look in the majors when rosters expand in September.