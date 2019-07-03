Velazquez (undisclosed) was traded from Tampa Bay to Cleveland on Wednesday in exchange for international bonus pool money.

The 24-year-old utility man has just 24 big-league plate appearances to his name and hasn't done much with them, hitting .182/.250/.273. He owns a respectable .271/.329/.450 slash line for Triple-A Durham this season. He'll be assigned to the minor-league injured list with Triple-A Columbus due to an undisclosed injury.