Indians' Andruw Monasterio: Sent to Cleveland
Monasterio was traded from the Nationals to the Indians on Monday to complete the Yan Gomes trade which occurred in late November.
Monasterio will wind up having been a part of two trades in one year, as he was flipped from the Cubs to the Nationals in August in exchange for Daniel Murphy. The 21-year-old projects as a likely future utility man. He hit .267/.363/.338 at the High-A level with both organizations, showing very little power but maintaining a high walk rate (12.2 percent) to go along with a low strikeout rate (14.5 percent).
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...