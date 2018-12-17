Indians' Andruw Monasterio: Sent to Cleveland

Monasterio was traded from the Nationals to the Indians on Monday to complete the Yan Gomes trade which occurred in late November.

Monasterio will wind up having been a part of two trades in one year, as he was flipped from the Cubs to the Nationals in August in exchange for Daniel Murphy. The 21-year-old projects as a likely future utility man. He hit .267/.363/.338 at the High-A level with both organizations, showing very little power but maintaining a high walk rate (12.2 percent) to go along with a low strikeout rate (14.5 percent).

