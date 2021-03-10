Gose has tossed a scoreless inning in each of his three Cactus League appearances to date, striking out four while giving up two hits and no walks.

Gose suffered a scare early in spring training when he was involved in a car crash, but he was fortunate to come of the accident without any injuries. He resumed working out with Cleveland days after the accident and has impressed observers, with Jon Morosi of MLB Network touting the outfielder-turned-pitcher as a candidate to join the big-league bullpen at some point in 2021. An Opening Day roster spot still looks like a long shot for Gose -- who hasn't pitched above the Double-A level since making the conversion from outfield in 2017 -- but he may have put himself near the top of the list for a call-up when Cleveland requires another reliever.