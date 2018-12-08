Indians' Anthony Gose: Inks deal with Cleveland
Gose agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians on Saturday.
Gose hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016 but will provide some additional pitching depth within Cleveland's organization for this upcoming year. Across 21 appearances at Double-A Frisco in the Rangers' system, he logged a disastrous 6.52 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in 19.1 innings of relief.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony Gose: Set to make spring debut•
-
Rangers' Anthony Gose: Back with Rangers•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Placed on outright waivers•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Walks all three batters faced•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Scheduled to pitch Saturday•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Throws live batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...