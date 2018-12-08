Indians' Anthony Gose: Inks deal with Cleveland

Gose agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians on Saturday.

Gose hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016 but will provide some additional pitching depth within Cleveland's organization for this upcoming year. Across 21 appearances at Double-A Frisco in the Rangers' system, he logged a disastrous 6.52 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in 19.1 innings of relief.

