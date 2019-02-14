Wojciechowski signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday.

Wojciechowski's deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training, but he's more realistically auditioning for a spot in the rotation at Triple-A Columbus. The 30-year-old right-hander pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level between the White Sox and Orioles organizations in 2018, turning in a 4.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 126:37 K:BB across 119.1 frames.

