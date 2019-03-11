Indians' Asher Wojciechowski: Heads to minor-league camp
Wojciechowski was sent to minor-league camp Monday.
Wojciechowski earned a major-league camp invitation when he signed his minor-league deal in February, though he was never likely to break camp with the team. The 30-year-old owns a 6.64 ERA in 78.2 career innings and spent the entirety of last season in the minors.
