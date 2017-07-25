Jackson (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-dayd disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, the veteran outfielder will return from the DL to resume his role as a right-handed compliment to the plethora of left-handed outfielder in Cleveland. He should see periodic starts in center field as a replacement for Mike Zimmer when left-handed pitchers are on the mound for the opposition. To make room for Jackson on the active roster, Tyler Olson was sent back to the minors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast