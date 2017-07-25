Jackson (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-dayd disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, the veteran outfielder will return from the DL to resume his role as a right-handed compliment to the plethora of left-handed outfielder in Cleveland. He should see periodic starts in center field as a replacement for Mike Zimmer when left-handed pitchers are on the mound for the opposition. To make room for Jackson on the active roster, Tyler Olson was sent back to the minors.