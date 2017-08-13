Indians' Austin Jackson: Batting second Sunday
Jackson will hit second and man left field Sunday against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jackson regularly slots into the bottom half of the Cleveland lineup, but he'll move up to the two hole for the second time in three contests with Jason Kipnis (hamstring) still sidelined. With a .307 average and .852 OPS on the season, Jackson has been a pleasant surprise for the Indians, but he could see his opportunities dwindle in the weeks to come with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) having already started a rehab assignment as he awaits an activation from the disabled list.
