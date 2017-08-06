Indians' Austin Jackson: Checks out of lineup Sunday
Jackson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Jackson will find himself on the bench for the second time in four games, and may have to start settling for a part-time role in the outfield, despite his impressive .321/.396/.489 season line. One of Jackson's main competitors for playing time in right field, Brandon Guyer, has gotten off to a nice start to the second half, and the recent promotion of Abraham Almonte, who will start at the position Sunday, adds another wrinkle to the mix. As a right-handed hitter, Jackson should still see regular action against southpaws, but it's less certain if he'll enter the lineup against right-handed pitching on any given day.
