Jackson will start in right field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Angels.

It's Jackson's second start in as many games since returning from the disabled list earlier this week, and with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) still sidelined and Abraham Almonte having been optioned back to Triple-A Columbus, the veteran outfielder looks like he could be primed to see regular at-bats for the time being. Despite often seeing sporadic starts when he hasn't been injured this season, Jackson has managed to stay productive at the plate, amassing an impressive .321/.400/.509 line over 125 plate appearances.