Indians' Austin Jackson: Due back from DL on Tuesday
Indians manager Terry Francona said Jackson (quadriceps) would be activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Jackson hasn't experienced any issues with his quad over five rehab games with Triple-A Columbus, during which he's gone 5-for-17 at the plate. Upon rejoining the Indians, Jackson should settle into the shorter end of a platoon in the outfield with either Abraham Almonte or Bradley Zimmer.
