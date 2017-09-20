Jackson went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Getting the start in left field and hitting second against lefty Tyler Skaggs, Jackson kept the Cleveland offense humming with a barrage of singles. He's now slashing .311/.367/.422 in September with 10 runs in 12 games, and even without a full-time role he can contribute in deeper fantasy formats with those kinds of numbers.