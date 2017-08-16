Indians' Austin Jackson: Heads to bench Wednesday
Jackson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brandon Guyer will enter the starting nine in place of Jackson, who still looks to be the favored option in left field while the Indians await Michael Brantley's (ankle) return from the disabled list. Jackson has homered in both of his last two starts to boost his OPS to .949 over 59 at-bats since he was activated from the DL in late July following a bout with a quadriceps injury.
