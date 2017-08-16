Indians' Austin Jackson: Homers in second straight game
Jackson went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, his second in as many games, during Tuesday's win in Minnesota.
The veteran outfielder had three blast in his first 153 at-bats of 2017, but he now has two over his last eight at-bats. Jackson has reached base safely in 14 of his last 16 games, and now owns the AL's sixth-best OBP at .391.
