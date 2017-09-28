Play

Jackson is out of the lineup Thursday against the Twins.

Jackson has made the last five starts in left field for Cleveland, but will head to the bench in favor of Lonnie Chisenhall for the series finale. The outfielder may have only played in 83 games this year, but is in the midst of a career season for the Indians, owning a .318 batting average and .869 OPS.

