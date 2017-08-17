Indians' Austin Jackson: Not in Thursday's Game 1 lineup
Jackson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Jackson retreats to the bench for the second straight game as Brandon Guyer picks up another start in left. With Thursday marking a twin-bill between Cleveland and Minnesota, Jackson is a solid candidate to be inserted into the starting lineup for the night game. Since returning from the DL (quad) on July 25, the outfielder is hitting .356/.406/.542 with two home runs -- both occurring in his last two appearances -- and nine RBI.
More News
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Homers in second straight game•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Takes seat Monday•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Batting second Sunday•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Checks out of lineup Sunday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...