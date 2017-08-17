Jackson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Jackson retreats to the bench for the second straight game as Brandon Guyer picks up another start in left. With Thursday marking a twin-bill between Cleveland and Minnesota, Jackson is a solid candidate to be inserted into the starting lineup for the night game. Since returning from the DL (quad) on July 25, the outfielder is hitting .356/.406/.542 with two home runs -- both occurring in his last two appearances -- and nine RBI.