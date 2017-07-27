Indians' Austin Jackson: Not starting Thursday
Jackson is out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
Jackson had found his way into back-to-back starts in right field, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Brandon Guyer in the series finale. Despite the day off, look for Jackson to see semi-regular playing time in the outfield, at least until the return of Lonnie Chisenhall (calf), who recently resumed taking batting practice.
