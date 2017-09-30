Indians' Austin Jackson: Notches two more hits in Friday's win
Jackson went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a pair of walks in Cleveland's 10-1 victory over the White Sox on Friday.
The veteran outfielder continues to have a career year at the dish, as his season slash line is up to .321/.390/.487 following this offensive display. If Michael Brantley (ankle) is unable to ramp up his activity enough to return from the disabled list in the coming days, Jackson seems to have produced a good enough resume to land a good number of innings during the Indians' postseason run.
