Jackson went 2-for-5 with a double, one stolen base and two runs in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Earlier in the month, it looked like Jackson was being squeezed for playing time due to the return of Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and the expansion to 40-man rosters. However, the veteran outfielder seems to have played himself back into a routine role with his hot stretch of play. Jackson is 10-for-21 (.476) with two walks and seven runs over the team's last five games. He's hitting .320 with an .810 OPS through 50 at-bats this month, and owners should feel safe deploying him, even in weekly formats.