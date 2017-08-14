Jackson is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.

After going 2-for-4 with a solo home run out of the two hole in Sunday's series finale with the Rays, Jackson will give way to Abraham Almonte in left field for the make-up game with Boston. Jackson still looks on track to see most of the starts in left field while Michael Brantley (ankle) remains without a firm timetable for a return, but he could end up settling into a reserve role more frequently in the near future with outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment.