Indians' Austin Jackson: Takes seat Saturday
Jackson is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran outfielder will receive a routine day off after going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Friday. Jackson will likely be in line to see a majority of the playing time in left field since Michael Brantley (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, but cedes the start to Abraham Almonte for Saturday's tilt.
