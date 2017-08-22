Play

Jackson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With a .360 average since the All-Star break, Jackson should continue to maintain at least a semi-regular role in the Indians' outfield, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Brandon Guyer. It will mark Jackson's first time on the bench in six games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast