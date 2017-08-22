Indians' Austin Jackson: Takes seat Tuesday
Jackson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With a .360 average since the All-Star break, Jackson should continue to maintain at least a semi-regular role in the Indians' outfield, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Brandon Guyer. It will mark Jackson's first time on the bench in six games.
