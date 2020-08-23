site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Beau Taylor: Filling in for resting Perez
Taylor will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Tigers.
Taylor will be making his seventh start of the season while top backstop Roberto Perez receives a routine day off. Over 21 plate appearances this season, Taylor has managed only one hit.
