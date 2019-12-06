Indians' Beau Taylor: NRI deal with Cleveland
Taylor signed a minor-league contract with the Indians that includes an invite to spring training.
A 29-year-old catcher who had spent the bulk of his career with Oakland, Taylor has only made 36 plate appearances in the majors. He has a very low offensive ceiling and profiles as a Triple-A catcher who gets called up to the big leagues in emergencies.
