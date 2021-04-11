Gamel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Gamel's absence from the lineup for the first two games of the series wasn't a surprise with southpaws Derek Holland and Tarik Skubal making starts for Detroit, but the outfielder will be taking a seat Sunday with right-hander Jose Urena on the bump for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Amed Rosario will be making his third straight start in center field, perhaps signaling that manager Terry Francona has at least temporarily elected to abandon the platoon of Gamel and Jordan Luplow at the position. Rosario has a meager .267/.313/.267 slash line through six games, so he hasn't exactly run away with a full-time job just yet.