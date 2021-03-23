Gamel is competing for the starting role in center field, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Gamel is in spring training as a non-roster invitee and has had a solid performance thus far, racking up a .250/364/.429 line across 33 plate appearances. However, his edge is likely in his perceived stability, as Amed Rosario has struggled defensively while transitioning to the outfield. In addition, the team reportedly has concerns about Bradley Zimmer's consistency -- all of which could lead to Gamel earning playing time in the outfield.