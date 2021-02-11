Gamel signed with Cleveland as a non-roster invitee on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Cleveland's outfield for the past several years has consisted of a deep group of legitimate big-league talents who don't look deserving of everyday roles. In theory, that means it's a relatively easy group to break into, but that lukewarm description is unfortunately quite apt for Gamel as well. His career 95 wRC+, the product of a .261/.331/.388 slash line, is good enough for a bench role given that he can at least fill in occasionally in center, but it's not good enough to justify everyday at-bats.