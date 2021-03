Gamel isn't expected to start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Gamel should serve as Cleveland's primary center fielder this season, but he'll likely come off the bench against the Tigers on Opening Day with Jordan Luplow starting in center field against left-hander Matthew Boyd. However, Gamel could make his first start of the year Saturday with right-hander Julio Teheran starting for Detroit.