Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Cleveland is facing a lefty starting pitcher (Danny Duffy) for the third time in four games to open the season, so Gamel will once again find himself on the bench while platoon mate Jordan Luplow picks up another start in center field. Kansas City has yet to announce a starting pitcher for the second game of the series Wednesday, making it uncertain whether Gamel will re-enter the lineup.