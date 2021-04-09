site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-ben-gamel-out-of-lineup-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Ben Gamel: Out of lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gamel is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Gamel has started one of the past three games and will remain on the bench again Friday. Amed Rosario will receive his first start of the season in center field versus Detroit righty Julio Teheran.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read