site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-ben-gamel-remains-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Ben Gamel: Remains on bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gamel isn't starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Gamel will be out of the starting lineup for the fourth time in the past five games. Amed Rosario will start in center field against left-hander Tarik Skubal on Saturday, batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read