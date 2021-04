Gamel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Gamel will be on the bench for the second time in three games to begin the season, but he's still expected to see the bulk of the starts in center field for Cleveland as the lefty-hitting option of a platoon. Jordan Luplow gets the nod in center Sunday with lefty Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit.