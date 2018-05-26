Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor will take the roster spot of Oliver Drake, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old Taylor owns a respectable 3.63 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB across 17.1 innings with the Clippers this season. He also owns a 2.70 ERA in 3.1 big-league innings this season. Taylor will likely pitch middle innings during his time with the big club.

