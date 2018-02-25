Indians' Ben Taylor: Claimed by Indians
Taylor was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Taylor was DFA'd by the Red Sox last Sunday to open up a roster spot for Eduardo Nunez. Taylor will now report to camp with the Indians, where he'll look to crack their Opening Day bullpen. The righty has tossed just 17.1 innings in his major-league career, posting a 5.19 ERA and 18:9 K:BB ratio with the Red Sox last season.
