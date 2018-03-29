Indians' Ben Taylor: Designated for assignment
Taylor was designated for assignment Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Indians made a bunch of moves on Opening Day, and needed to clear a couple 40-man spots. Taylor will serve as organizational bullpen depth, assuming he passes through waivers.
More News
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...