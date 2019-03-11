Indians' Ben Taylor: Heads to Triple-A
Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Taylor got to open the spring in big-league camp but never appeared likely to make the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old has thrown 23.1 major-league innings over the last two seasons, struggling to a 5.40 ERA.
