Taylor was outrighted to Triple-A on Monday.

Taylor was designated for assignment Thursday and went unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old reached the majors for the first time last season, posting a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings. He could get another call-up at some point this season, though now that he's off the 40-man roster, he's one step further away from the big leagues.

