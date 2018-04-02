Indians' Ben Taylor: Outrighted to Triple-A
Taylor was outrighted to Triple-A on Monday.
Taylor was designated for assignment Thursday and went unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old reached the majors for the first time last season, posting a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings. He could get another call-up at some point this season, though now that he's off the 40-man roster, he's one step further away from the big leagues.
More News
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...