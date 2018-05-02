Taylor was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the Indians designated Matt Belisle for assignment. Taylor has appeared in six games for Columbus this season, posting a 4.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with a 15:1 K:BB during nine innings of relief. The 25-year-old has only pitched in 14 big-league games over the course of his career -- all coming with Boston in 2017 -- but should be able to provide a little extra depth in Cleveland's bullpen.