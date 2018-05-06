The Indians optioned Taylor to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Cleveland was in need of an extra body in the outfield after Bradley Zimmer (shoulder) got banged up in Saturday's loss to the Yankees, so Greg Allen was summoned from Triple-A, resulting in Taylor losing his spot on the active roster. Taylor appeared in three games during his brief stint with the big club, giving up a run and striking out five over 3.1 innings.

