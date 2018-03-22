Indians' Ben Taylor: Sent to Triple-A
Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 25-year-old was a long-shot to crack the Opening Day bullpen from the get-go, and even a 2.25 ERA and a 3:0 K:BB in five spring appearances weren't good enough to land a spot. He'll develop further with the Clippers, looking to improve further upon the 2.70 ERA he produced at the level last season in the Red Sox organization.
