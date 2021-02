Hamilton signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with Cleveland on Thursday, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extrabase reports.

Hamilton earned 36 plate appearances at the big-league level in 2020, but hit just .125/.171/.219. More positively, even in the limited playing time he managed to steal six bases and continued to provide strong defense. While no sure thing to make the big-league roster, Hamilton lands in a good spot with the relatively thin outfield in Cleveland.