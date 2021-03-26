Parker will not open the season on Cleveland's active roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Parker has 34 career saves to his name and is coming off a season in which he finished with a 2.81 ERA and a 36.2 percent strikeout rate, so he seemed like an obvious choice for a bullpen spot with at least an outside chance to handle high-leverage innings. He didn't make a good case for himself this spring, however, allowing 12 runs (seven earned) in 6.1 innings, striking out seven but also walking seven. As a non-roster invitee, that wasn't nearly enough to earn him a roster spot. It's unclear if he'll head to the minors or look to latch on elsewhere.