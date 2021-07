Parker allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Tampa Bay.

The right-hander has only allowed runs in three of his 14 appearances this season. Parker owns a 2.92 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 12.1 innings, and he's added a win and a hold. The 36-year-old is likely to remain in a low-leverage role.