Parker (1-0) gave up one hit and struck out one in one inning of relief to earn the win Monday against the Twins.

Parker entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, stranding a leadoff single and stolen base by Jorge Polanco. The win was the first of the year for the veteran Parker, who has been stellar out of the bullpen since joining Cleveland earlier this month. The 36-year-old owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 9:0 K:BB over his first 7.1 innings.