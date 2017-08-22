Bradley, 21, is batting .389 with two home runs and nine RBI over his last 10 games for Double-A Akron.

After a horrific start, Bradley's slash line is making its way back to respectability. He is hitting .246/.333/.461 in 117 games. The power numbers will always be there, as he has eclipsed 20 home runs for the third straight season. The Indians have Edwin Encarnacion through 2019, so there is no reason to rush Bradley to the big leagues. That being said, he could emerge as an option at DH as early as the end of next season.