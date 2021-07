Bradley went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in a loss to the Tigers in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Bradley took Detroit starter Jose Urena deep for solo shots in the second and fourth inning in the matinee of the twin bill. He was much less effective in Game 2, going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. The multi-homer performance was the first of Bradley's brief career. He is slashing .254/.321/.634 with eight homers and 17 RBI across 78 plate appearances on the season.