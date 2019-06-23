Bradley was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Firmly a power-first prospect, Bradley has been on a tear to start the season with Columbus, hitting 24 homers in 67 games. After hitting a combined .234 over the previous three seasons, he's managed a .292 batting average this year, though that's come with a 32.0 percent strikeout rate, a number which would be fourth-worst among qualified big-league hitters. The 23-year-old should get plenty of chances to prove his profile plays, though he certainly comes with quite a lot of risk if he can't keep up the fireworks display. Reliever Josh Smith was optioned in a corresponding move.

