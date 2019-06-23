Indians' Bobby Bradley: Called up by Cleveland
Bradley was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Firmly a power-first prospect, Bradley has been on a tear to start the season with Columbus, hitting 24 homers in 67 games. After hitting a combined .234 over the previous three seasons, he's managed a .292 batting average this year, though that's come with a 32.0 percent strikeout rate, a number which would be fourth-worst among qualified big-league hitters. The 23-year-old should get plenty of chances to prove his profile plays, though he certainly comes with quite a lot of risk if he can't keep up the fireworks display. Reliever Josh Smith was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.